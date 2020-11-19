Missouri Agribusiness Revolving Loan Fund Refueled

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

On Thursday, the Missouri Agricultural and Small Business Development Authority announced that its Agribusiness Revolving Loan Fund was awarded a $500,000 loan from USDA Rural Development to aid in economic improvements and job creation. As a result, MASBDA is recruiting loan applications for agribusinesses located in communities of less than 50,000 residents. Due to COVID-19, MASBDA is currently offering a fixed interest rate of 4%.

“The MASBDA Board of Directors is excited to see this critical loan fund continue for our agribusinesses during such a vital time.” Said Jill Wood, executive director of MASBDA. “Agribusinesses are the backbone of our rural communities and we are hopeful this program can provide them a strategic opportunity to grow and thrive.”

Agribusinesses may qualify if they are value-added agriculture enterprises, agriculture support businesses, marketers or retailers of agricultural products, and businesses with emerging agricultural technology. The fund may provide financing for up to 75% of a project’s cost with a maximum loan of $112,000, depending on the borrower’s lien status.

To learn more about the Agribusiness Revolving Loan Fund and other financial assistance opportunities, click here!