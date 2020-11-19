Kigar moves on to District Competition

Elsie Kigar, a sophomore at Scotland County High School, recently presented a speech to the members of the Scotland County Rotary Club. Elsie is a member of the Memphis FFA Chapter. Elsie earned First Place at the FFA Area III Speaking Contest in the Missouri Cattleman’s Association division, earlier this month. While Morgan Blessing, a Senior at Scotland County High School, earned first place in the Missouri Pork Producers division. Elsie will now move on to District competition with her speech. She is pictured with local Rotarian, Dr. Ryan Bergeson.