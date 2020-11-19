Duley, Dees Exchange Vows

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

On September 30, 2020 Abbey Duley and Corey Dees united themselves in marriage by writing their own wedding vows to each other. They eloped in the Rocky Mountain National Park at Bierstadt Lake, near Estes Park, Colorado. They hike over a mile in their wedding attire to get to their wedding site.

Abbey is the daughter of Phil and Diane Duley of Memphis, MO and Corey is the son of Mike and Sylvia Dees of Rolla, MO. If anyone wishes to send the newlywed couple a card, it can be mailed to:

Mrs. and Mrs. Corey Dees

1411 Joann Street

Columbia, MO, 65203