 SCR-1 “Hanging In There” 

As area schools are forced to change their education plans due to COVID-19, the situation at Scotland County R-1 remains as close to normal as possible.

“We are hanging in there,” said Superintendent Ryan Bergeson. “The number of overall cases is low in our buildings. We do have some staff members and students in quarantine based on close contact. The teachers are working hard and doing a great job in the classroom and also for students that have been quarantined.”

Last week, Clark County went to an every-other-day schedule for middle school and high school students. Elementary students remain on a normal five day schedule.

At Knox County, the school was closed Monday in preparation of going all virtual online learning this week.