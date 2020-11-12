 High Turnout In Scotland County 

Please enter your login information to view this article.

Scotland County voters turned out in high numbers for the November 3 general election.

Over 71 percent of registered voters cast their ballots. Out of 2786 registered voters, 1993 performed their civic duty by voting.

In the only contested local race, Brent Rockhold, and Republican, topped Democrat Steve Snodgrass 800-211 for Eastern District Associate Commissioner. Republican David Wiggins, who was unchallenged, got 790 out of 793 votes for the Western District Commission seat.

Bryan Whitney was elected Sheriff with 1652 votes. Whitney is a Republican.

Republican Michelle VanGorkom received 1688 for Assessor, and Jeffrey Davis (R), got 1693 votes for Coroner.

Independent Emily Consbock received 1529 votes for Public Administrator.

Scotland County voters said “No” to Amendment 1 by a 968-862 margin, and “Yes” to Amendment 3, 1031-839.

At the state and national level, Scotland County voted overwhelmingly Republican.