Melvin ‘Kermit’ Small

06/14/1942-11/04/2020

Kermit Small, age 78 of Baring Missouri, passed away November 4th 2020 in the Scotland County Hospital.

The son of Dennis and Leona Small, he was born in Scotland County on June 14, 1942.

He was united in marriage to Karen Bowdish on August 12, 1961 and to this union two sons and a daughter were born.

Kermit was a lifelong resident of Scotland County and was a successful farmer all of his adult life. Even after “retirement” he would often be found running the combine and doing custom farming. He was so happy to ride along for one final harvest this fall, to see his corn make 300 bushel, the most he had ever seen.

Kermit was an adventurer. He and Karen traveled during farming off seasons and visited most of the southwest, Mexico, and his favorite, Alaska. For the last 20 years they made Alaska their summer home. He became an avid fisherman and loved nothing more than fishing for halibut off the Cook Inlet or salmon in the Kenai River. He was happy to share this adventure with others and welcomed anyone to share in his love of Alaska. He was a keen poker player and frequently attended the local Thursday night games. He also liked nothing more than traveling to Riverside to sit in on a game any chance he got. When he wasn’t traveling or working, he could usually be found at the Memphis Pool Hall shooting pool and the breeze.

Kermit had definitely never met a stranger. He was clever and always had a knack for finding a way to make others smile. His orneriness was unparalleled. He was the pillar of his family and could always be counted on for support, encouragement and of course his opinion.

Kermit is survived by his wife Karen of 59 years. Children, Michael Small and wife Theresa, Tammy Mallett and husband Gary, and Kevin Small and wife Kathy all of Baring. William Reckenberg and wife Rachel of Memphis; Grandchildren: Michelle Curry and husband Jim, Jason Small and wife Kim, Elizabeth Foster and husband Marty, Andrew Mallett, Becca Mallett and fiancé Austin Dobrinske, Ashley Bartz and husband Tyler, Courtney Small and fiancé Ritch Valadezz, Tyler Small and wife Ayaka; Great-grandchildren: Abby and Austin Curry, Cohen and Cooper Small, Linkyn and Alyvia Foster, Hailey and Shantel Small, and Addy and Jaxson Bartz; Sister Jeanette Perdew and Raymond Perkins, sister-in-laws: Karen Duncan, Phil and Sharon Duncan, many nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents Dennis and Leona Small, in-laws Dorothy and Steve Bowdish, brothers Dennie and Donnie Small and David Duncan, and grandson Timothy Mallett.

Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to either the Scotland County Cancer Fund or the Greensburg Cemetery in care of Payne Funeral chapel, 202 E. Madison St., Memphis, Missouri.

Funeral Services were held Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. at the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis with Kenny Fox officiating. Internment followed in the Greensburg Cemetery south of Memphis.