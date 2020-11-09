Charles “Chuck” Wayne Kratzer

1945-2020

Charles “Chuck” Wayne Kratzer, 75, of Donnellson, IA died Monday, November 2, 2020 at his home.

Charles was born March 10, 1945 in Downing, MO the son of Oswald Dee and Madeline Maude Mathes Kratzer.

He graduated from Memphis High School in Memphis, MO with the Class of 1963.

Chuck had been employed at DuPont in Ft. Madison, IA for twenty years, until his retirement in 1999.

Chuck was an avid NASCAR and Jeff Gordon fan and enjoyed collecting Jeff Gordon memorabilia. He also was a fan of the NFL. Chuck enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, riding his Harley and racing his Corvette. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by one son, Shawn Kratzer (Michelle) of Aurora, CO, two grandchildren, A.J. Kratzer and Jonathan Kratzer, his lifelong companion, Betty Kratzer of Keokuk, five step-children, Loni Strange (Walter) of Keokuk, Wendy Feilen (Kerry) of Alexandria, VA, Stacey Pennock (Chris) of Ft. Madison, Jerry Feilen of Keokuk and Corey Feilen (Jessica) of Kahoka, MO, twenty-five step-grandchildren and five step-great -grandchildren, one brother, Jack Kratzer (Jean) of Ft. Madison, IA and one sister, Carolyn Hulls of TX.

He was preceded in death by a son, his parents, step-father, Henry Gray and four brothers, Gene, Larry, Jim and Tim Kratzer.

There will be no services at this time.

The Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk is assisting the family with arrangements.