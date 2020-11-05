Sarah Ann Zimmerman (01/19/1940-11/02/2020)

Please enter your login information to view this article.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Sarah Ann Zimmerman, 80, of Memphis entered into rest on November 2, 2020 at her home following a stroke.

She was born the daughter of Aaron and Amanda (Brubacher) Shirk on January 19, 1940 in Narvon, PA.

Sarah Ann married Mahlon H. Zimmerman on March 2, 1963. He preceded her in death on May 9, 2013.

They lived in Pennsylvania until March 1973, when they moved to a farm near Memphis.

She was an avid bird watcher, enjoyed sunsets, and did hand appliqueing until her stroke. Sara enjoyed spending time with her family, and took special interest in her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sons, Dean Zimmerman and a child in infancy; grandsons, Mitchell High and Joash Weaver; a sister, Ruth Weiler; sister-in-law Janie Shirk and Marian Shirk; and brother-in-law, Mervin High.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Wanda Zimmerman of Memphis, Willard (Sharon) Zimmerman of Fortuna, MO, Roseann (Jay) Martin of Eldon, MO, Melody (Lamar) High of Downing, Jolene (Paul) Weaver of Jonestown, PA; siblings: Daniel (Edna) Shirk of Newmanstown, PA, Walter (Irene) Shirk of Ephrata, PA, Peter (Naomi) Shirk of Denver, PA, Aaron (Ruth) Shirk of Lebanon, PA, Rhoda (Mervin) Brubaker of Womelsdorf, PA; Martha High of Cantril, Mary (Roland) Weiler of Rutledge; Louise (Ivan) Martin of Memphis, Irene (Marlin) Brubaker of Myerstown, PA, Wesley (Wanda) Shirk of Narvon, PA, Lydia (Carl) Hoover of Gorin, RoseAnna (Lewis) Nolt of Richland, PA, and Amanda (Henry) Martin of Pine Grove, PA; a brother-in-law Carl (Ida) Weiler of Edina; 23 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 8:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 5 at the Hillcrest Community Center and 9:30 a.m. at the Meadowview Mennonite Church with Luke Fox, Vernon Oberholtzer, Wilson Martin and Talmon Martin officiating. Burial will follow in the Meadowview Mennonite Cemetery.

Visitation is from 1-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4 at the Hillcrest Community Center.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerth Funeral Service in Memphis.