Elmer Forrest Halley (09/05/1924-10/10/2020)

Elmer Forrest Halley, 96, of Huntsville, Missouri, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020, at the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veteran’s Hospital in Columbia, Missouri.

He was born in Huntsville, Missouri on September 5, 1924 to James Earl and Lucy Grace Halley.

He grew up in Huntsville, attended Huntsville High School, graduating with the Class of 1943. Elmer entered the U.S. Navy on May 5, 1943. He was a proud World War II veteran and he served as a Hospital Pharmacist’s Mate Third Class in Saipan. He was honored to witness the signing of the Peace Treaty while aboard the USS Monitor in Tokyo Bay signifying the end of World War II. He received an honorable discharge in February of 1946.

After returning home from the Navy, Elmer lived in Huntsville, Missouri and four years later met the love of his life, Sallie Ruth Snell. They were united in marriage on June 17, 1951 in Moberly, Missouri and to this union four children were born. They celebrated 69 years of marriage together.

Elmer worked for Triangle Auto Parts Store and was a salesman for A.E. West Oil Company. He then went into business for himself as an independent Oil Jobber delivering oil and parts to service stations and customers throughout northeast Missouri and southeast Iowa. One of his favorite stops was in Memphis, Missouri because it gave him the opportunity to eat at Keith’s Cafe. Upon selling his business and retiring, he became a School Bus Driver for the Westran School District. Elmer enjoyed many interests including fishing, gardening, Cardinal baseball and mowing yards. A favorite family get away was Bennett Springs State Park fishing for trout.

He was a 75+ year member of Huntsville First Baptist Church and was its oldest member. He enjoyed playing cards, visiting with friends and strangers alike, and sharing a good cup of coffee. His generosity was as big as his faith in God and he would literally give the shirt off his back to someone in need.

Family meant everything to Elmer. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Among his greatest joys were his children and grandchildren. He treasured the time they all spent together and was very proud of each one of them.

Left to honor his memory are his wife, Sallie Halley, of the home, and his four children: Linda Rooks and her husband Ron of North Fort Myers, Florida, Dr. Randy Halley and his wife Janet of Branson West, Missouri, Lori Fulk and her husband Joe of Memphis, Missouri and Rob Halley and his wife Andrea of Billings, Missouri. Eight grandchildren: Elizabeth Hocker and her husband Kyle Walker, Matthew Hocker, Sara McGuire and her husband Chuck, Leah Ghobrial and her husband Mike, Michael Fulk, Jordan Fulk and his fiancé Deanna Johnson, Kathleen Luksza and her husband Jeff and Elsie Halley. Two step grandchildren: Jeremy Price and his wife Stacy and Juliene Miles and her husband Andy. Three step great grandchildren: Hudson and Colin Price and Noah Miles. Other survivors include one brother Robert Halley and his wife Velma, one sister Barbara Henderson and her husband Ray, nephews, nieces, cousins and a host of friends.

Elmer was preceded in death by his parents, three half-sisters and three half-brothers.

Graveside memorial services will be held November 9, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, Missouri with full military honors.

The family requests anyone attending to wear a mask and observe social distancing. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

An expression of sympathy in memory of Elmer may be left to the Elmer Halley Living Memorial Scholarship to be given to a graduating student of Westran High School pursuing a career in the medical field. They may be left at or mailed to Memphis Funeral Home 378 S. Market St., Memphis MO 63555 or Patton Funeral Home 121 N. Main St., Huntsville, MO 65259.

Elmer’s family would like to extend special thanks to the ICU staff at the Harry S. Truman Memorial Hospital in Columbia for their outstanding kindness and care.