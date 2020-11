HANNIBAL – Weather permitting, MoDOT crews will be performing culvert replacements on Route U in Scotland County. Please see below for locations and details.

Scotland County Route U – Nov 9, the road will be closed from CR 500 to CR 408 between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Scotland County Route U – Nov 10, the road will be closed from CR 412 to CR 504 between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.