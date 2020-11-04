SCR-1 Grade School Menu
Breakfast
Thursday November 5
Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Friday November 6
Sausage/Gravy/Biscuits, Choice of Cereal, Blueberry Muffin, Juice/Milk
Monday November 9
NO SCHOOL
Tuesday November 10
Scrambled Eggs, Choice of Cereal, Hash Browns, Toast/Jelly, Cinammon Applesauce, Juice/Milk
Wednesday November 11
Sausage/Egg/Cheese Sandwich, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Half, Juice/Milk
Thursday November 12
Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Friday November 13
Sausage/Gravy Biscuits, Choice of Cereal, Apple Cinnamon Muffin, Fresh Fruit, Juice/Milk
Lunch
Thursday November 5
Chili Soup, Chicken and Noodles Soup, Hamburger Bun-5th & 6th grade, Pickle Spear, Cheese Stick, Saltine Crackers, Cinnamon Applesauce, Fresh Fruit
Friday November 6
Pizza Roll-ups, Fish Sqaure/Bun, 5th & 6th grade-Chef Salad, Potato Rounds, Green Beans, Sliced Peaches, Fresh Fruit
Monday November 9
NO SCHOOL
Tuesday November 10
School made Pizza, BBQ Meatballs/Roll, Taco Bar-5th and 6th grade, Vegetable Sticks/Dip, Applesauce, Fresh Fruit
Wednesday November 11
Oven Roasted Chicken, Beef and Noodles, Potato Bar-5th and 6th grade, Whipped Potatoes and Gravy, Buttered Corn, Sliced Pears, Fresh Fruit
Thursday November 12
Chicken Alfredo, Chicken Fajitas, Hamburger Bar-5th & 6th grade, green beans, garlic bread, Cinammon Applesauce, Fresh Fruit
Friday November 13
Walking Tacos, Shrimp Poppers, 5th & 6th grade Chef Salad, Diced Tomatoes, Cottage Cheese, Sliced Peaches, Fresh Fruit