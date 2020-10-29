Two Men Charged In Rutledge Farm Burglary

Please enter your login information to view this article.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Two men from Newark and LaBelle have been charged in an August burglary of a shed south of Rutledge, Missouri.

Clayton Wainwright of Newark and Byron Wurtzberger of LaBelle were observed stealing a camera from a shed on a vacant farm. The owner contacted the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and a subsequent investigation led the suspects being charged with Burglary and Stealing.

Both men posted a $10,000 cash bond. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the investigation by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.