SCR-1 Grade School Menu
Breakfast
Thursday October 29
Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grape, Juice/Milk
Friday October 30
NO SCHOOL
Monday November 2
NO SCHOOL
Tuesday November 3
Mini Breakfast Bites, Choice of Cereal, Cinammon Toast, Orange Slices, Juice/Milk
Wednesday November 4
Bacon/Egg/Cheese Sandwich, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Apple Wedges, Juice/Milk
Thursday November 5
Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Friday November 6
Sausage/Gravy/Biscuits, Choice of Cereal, Blueberry Muffin, Juice/Milk
Lunch
Thursday October 29
Spaghetti/Meat Sauce, Sloppy Joe/Bun, Hamburger Bar-5th and 6th grade, Green Beans, Garlic Bread, Sliced Peaches, Fresh Fruit
Friday October 30
NO SCHOOL
Monday November 2
NO SCHOOL
Tuesday November 3
Cheeseburger/Bun, Tenderloin/Bun, Taco Bar-5th & 6th grade, French Fries, Tomato Slices, Pickles, Applesauce, Fresh Fruit
Wednesday November 4
Country Fried Steak, Chicken and Noodles, Potato Bar-5th & 6th grade, Whipped Potatoes/Gravy, Broccoli with cheese sauce, Dinner Roll, Sliced Pears, Fresh Fruit
Thursday November 5
Chili Soup, Chicken and Noodles Soup, Hamburger Bun-5th & 6th grade, Pickle Spear, Cheese Stick, Saltine Crackers, Cinnamon Applesauce, Fresh Fruit
Friday November 6
Pizza Roll-ups, Fish Sqaure/Bun, 5th & 6th grade-Chef Salad, Potato Rounds, Green Beans, Sliced Peaches, Fresh Fruit