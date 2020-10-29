Rutledge Renegades and Ruby Red Hats of Rutledge

Please enter your login information to view this article.

Sunday October 18, at Rutledge Eastern Star building. 3 men received their Masonic 50 year pins: Oren Erickson, George Koontz, and Dick Harper. Joan Rood and Lee Ellen Shultz received their 50 year pins. There were two cakes made: An Eastern Star cake and a Masonic cake celebrating 50 years. There was also punch. There was a nice crowd in attendence.

A new, beautiful wood ramp had been made for those unable to use the stairs.

Neta Phillips went to Kirksville.

Bob Hunolt again celebrated his birthday on Saturday, October 24. Those attending were: Dorothy Hunolt, Neta Phillips, Mark Mazziotti, Ronnie and Bonnie Young, Aaron and Stacie Dannehauer, and Lowell and Darlene Woods.

Others in this week were: Farmer John Demaree, Bob Rouse, Dale Tague, and Leon Shaw.

Ruby Red Hats of Rutledge

Ruby Red Hats of Rutledge went to Keith’s Cafe in Memphis on Monday, October 19. Hostesses were Ruth Ludwick and Marlene Henry.

Others attending were: Reva Hustead, Dorothy Hunolt, Jewel See, Virginia Hustead, Neta Phillips, Debra Heck and Nancy Tague Platz.

Everyone received a face mask made with Red Hat material. The door prize was won by Virginia Hustead.

A fun time was had by all.

Next month’s hostess is Virginia Hustead. Ruby Red Hats will be going to the Blue Room on Wednesday, November 18 at 11:30.