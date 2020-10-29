North Missouri Rural Bridges Funded for Replacement

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

HANNIBAL –

Several rural bridges in northern Missouri will be replaced over the next few years thanks to a grant from the Federal Highway Administration. “These bridges all have the same issues – they are weight restricted, supported by timber piles, in poor condition, and are one lane but carry two-way traffic,” said Missouri Department of Transportation FARM Bridge Project Director Jeff Gander. In addition, all bridges are located on roads with low traffic volume. The program is being funded with the $20.8 million grant and $5.2 million from MoDOT.

“These projects are being procured using the design-build method, and we are now requesting Letters of Interest from teams who want to bid on the project,” Gander said. Design-build is a delivery method that includes hiring one contracting team to complete the design work and build the highway improvement under one contract. More information about the program and the requirements for teams interested can be found on MoDOT’s website.

The first bridges on the program are not expected to go under construction until late 2021. “We will keep drivers and area residents updated on the construction schedule for these bridges through email and the local media,” Gander said. He encourages people who live in north Missouri to sign up for MoDOT’s e-update subscription service, which provide emails and text alerts to subscribers for road work.

Local bridges in Scotland County that will be Rt. W over Tobin Creek; Rt. H over N, Fork N, over Wyaconda River and Rt. B over N. Fork N. Fabius River.