Missouri Football Districts Set: Milan Hosts Knox County; Scotland County Plays at Princeton

By David Sharp

Milan (8-1) has the best record of Class 1, District 7 football teams. The Wildcats lost 26-7 at South Harrison. By MSHSAA football district rule, The Bulldogs jumped over Milan for the top seed in the district.

All 11 man football Class 1 first round district games are currently scheduled for Friday, October 30, 2020.

South Harrison (7-2) will host Putnam County (2-7) in the first round of their 11 man football district play on Friday, October 30 at 7PM. The Midgets beat Polo by a 40-8 final in week nine play.

Milan drew the second district seeding. The Wildcats will host seventh seeded Knox County (2-6) in their first district game. Knox County avoided another trip to Bethany, Missouri by a narrow margin. The Eagles scored 21.25 district seeding points. Putnam County had 20.85 points.

The Knox County at Milan game could be the final 11 man football game the Eagles play, at least for the forseeable future. Some of the things surrounding the game include the Eagles will be playing against the son of the first Knox County football coach.

LaVerne (Horse) Dabney was the first head football coach when the newly consolidated Knox County R-I Schools established 11 man football in 1963. LaVerne Dabney

was a Hall of Fame football player at what is now Truman State University at Kirksville. Knox County announced they will transition to eight man football beginning with the 2021 season. Milan head football coach John Dabney is a Knox County HS graduate and a football alumni. John Dabney coached at Knox County for 11 seasons before leaving after the 2004 campaign. Dabney has coached at Milan for 15 years. The Wildcats have a powerful running game that may prove for Knox County’s generally undersized line to handle.

Milan had 44.66 point to 41.96 points for South Harrison. The head to head loss to South Harrison caused the Bulldogs to claim the top seed.

Scotland County (3-6) was seeded sixth with 26.74 points. Scotland County will take on the Princeton-Mercer football coop in the first round. Princeton (6-2) has a lot of speed on their roster. The Princeton Tigers scored 39.51 points.

Hamilton Penney (6-3) placed fourth with 39.16 points. Gallatin (5-4) scored 34.01 points.