SCR-1 Grade School Menu
PROTECTED CONTENT
Please enter your login information to view this article.
Username and Password Help
Breakfast
Thursday October 22
Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grape, Juice/Milk
Friday October 23
Sausage/Gravy/Biscuits, Choice of Cereal, Pumpkin Muffin, Banana, Juice/Milk
Monday October 26
Pancakes, Choice of Cereal, Sausage Link, Toast/Jelly, Strawberries, Juice/Milk
Tuesday October 27
Ham/Egg/Cheese Croissant,Choice of Cereal, Cinnamon Biscuit, Orange Half, Juice/Milk
Wednesday October 28
Cinammon Rolls, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Slices, Juice/Milk
Thursday October 29
Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grape, Juice/Milk
Friday October 30
NO SCHOOL
Lunch
Thursday October 22
Chili Soup, Chicken Noodle Soup, Hamburger-5th/6th grade, Bologna Cheese Stick, Saltine Crackers
Friday October 23
BBQ Pork Sandwich, Fish N’ Cheese Sandwich, 5th/6th grade Chef Salad, Au Gratin Potatoes, Cole Slaw, Sliced Peaches, and Fresh Fruit
Monday October 26
Crispy Chicken Strips, Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Tri Potato Patty, Creamed Peas, Mandarin Orange Slices, Fresh Fruit
Tuesday October 27
School Made Pizza, BBQ Meatballs,/Roll, Taco Bar-5&6th grade, Vegetable Sticks/Dip, Applesauce, Fresh Fruit
Wednesday October 28
Meatloaf, Sliced Ham, Potato Bar-5th & 6th grade, Scalloped Potatoes, Carrot Coins, Dinner Roll, Sliced Pears
Thursday October 29
Spaghetti/Meat Sauce, Sloppy Joe/Bun, Hamburger Bar-5th and 6th grade, Green Beans, Garlic Bread, Sliced Peaches, Fresh Fruit
Friday October 30
NO SCHOOL