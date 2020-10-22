Memphis VFW earns All State Honors

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

The Wallace W. Gillespie Memorial VFW Post #4958 and its Auxiliary once again earned its place as a VFW 2019 – 2020 All State Post. This feat was accomplished by the Post in 1995-1996, 2018-2019 and now in 2019-2020. This is the first time for receiving this award for two consecutive years. To earn this coveted award the Post must complete numerous requirements in recruitment, veteran support and community involvement. Of 190 VFW Posts in the state of Missouri only 38, or 20%, earned this accomplishment this year. VFW Outgoing Post 4958 Commander, Lloyd Erickson, and Quartermaster, Dale Bienusa, were presented with this award at the VFW Department of Missouri – Fall Council of Administration Meeting in Independence, Missouri on September 25thth.

Pictured left to right: Hal Roesch II – VFW National Commander; Dale Bienusa – VFW Post 4958 Quartermaster; Lloyd Erickson – Outgoing VFW Post 4958 Commander; and Troy Williams – Outgoing VFW Department of Missouri Commander.