Memphis VFW earns All American Honors

The Wallace W. Gillespie Memorial VFW Post #4958 and its Auxiliary earned its place as a VFW 2019 – 2020 All American Post. This is the first time the Post has ever received this award. To earn this prestigious award the Post must complete numerous requirements in recruitment, veteran support and community involvement. Of 190 VFW Posts in the state of Missouri only 10, or 5%, earned this accomplishment this year. VFW Outgoing Post 4958 Commander, Lloyd Erickson was presented with this award at the VFW Department of Missouri – Fall Council of Administration Meeting in Independence, Missouri on September 25thth.

Pictured left to right: Hal Roesch II – VFW National Commander; Lloyd Erickson – Outgoing VFW Post 4958 Commander; and Troy Williams – Outgoing VFW Department of Missouri Commander.