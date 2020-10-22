Living Life Over

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

5 years ago

Scotland County Extension recognized the following three properties as 2005 Century Farms for Scotland county: Dana and Mark Glascock, Stanley and Jerri Mohr, and Janet Shaw’s family. To qualify as a Century Farm, it must be owned by the same family with direct descendants for 100 years or more, contain at least 40 acres of the original land, and make a financial contribution to the overall farm income. The state of Missouri recognized 255 farms to receive this honor in 2005.

20 years ago

Sara Cotton and Corey Varnold were crowned queen and king for the 2000 Scotland County R-1 Homecoming during half time of the Tigers 33-14 victory over Highland.

Jeremiah Martin and Randall Liles of Memphis have earned honors in the Electrical Mechanics program at Vatterott College at Quincy, Illinois.

Over 55 Scotland County youth, parents, and 4-H leaders attended the first “Fall Into 4-H Day” at the grade school gym on October 7.

55 years ago

Damage Controlman Third Class Larry C. Curry, son of Mr. and Mrs. Hillis Curry of Route 3, Memphis, Missouri is serving with the Seventh Fleet in the South China Sea aboard the attack aircraft carrier USS Coral Sea. Coral Sea has been operating longer than any combatant ship currently deployed with the Seventh Fleet and has engaged in nearly all missions in Vietnam since North Vietnam in February against the Hong Hoi military supply depot. Since then, Coral Sea has operated almost continuously at sea. On September 23, Coral Sea logged her 149,000th arrested landing since commissioning – more landings than any other aircraft carrier in the U.S. Navy.

65 years ago

At the fourth annual feeder calf and cattle sale at the Hinds Sale Barn Monday, there were a total of 1377 head that went the sale ring.

The Memphis FFA Chapter is very proud that an Angus steer, shown by Jim Daggs, took the Champion FFA Steer Award last week at the American Royal Show in Kansas City, Missouri.

Neighbors and friends of Mr. and Mrs. Vern E. Wilson met at their farm about ten miles southwest of Memphis Monday morning and finished picking his corn. Mr. Wilson is in the Kirksville Osteopathic Hospital and Mrs. Wilson is with him.

Barney Drummond, Arnold Drummond and Stanley Bull arrived home Friday morning from a ten-day hunting trip near Craig, Colorado, which they enjoyed very much. They brought back their quota, two deer each.

85 years ago

Mr. and Mrs. William Dussler sold the Majestic Theatre to Eben and Robert Hays of Earlham, Iowa.

Mr. and Mrs. R. T. Anderson closed their cafe in the Kinney Building, and were moving to Mt. Pleasant, Iowa.

Frank McBain, who came to Memphis when the button factory was established, visited friends here before returning to his home at Lilbourn, Missouri.

C.E. Winn tried a new crop for this county. He had a field of Hegari (sorghum).

95 years ago

L. Muffley moved his stock of jewelry to Palmyra.

125 years ago

James L. Sanders and John Bullard have been staking out the line for the waterworks pipes this week. They are making good progress and are now about three blocks west of the square. The main from the well to town was the first one put in. The pipes are being laid four feet below the surface.

Wagon loads of watermelon s have been sold on our streets. They retail at five to ten cents.

As Taylor Stith, Charlie Prather and John Williamson were working on the new Presbyterian church, the scaffolding gave way under them and they fell twelve or fourteen feet to the floor. All escaped injury, except Mr. Stith, who received severe bruises and had his arm dislocated.

Hay is being sold in Scotland County for $5 a ton in the field.

145 years ago

Mr. Iowa Mauriott of Mt. Pleasant township threshed 35 ½ bushels of fall wheat a few days ago, the product of 4 ½ acres of land.

Rempe, the tobacconist, who has recently located here, proposes to commence the manufacture of cigars at once, which will give employment to a number of hands.

The Lawn Ridge Sunday School picnic celebration is to be held in a grove ¾ of a mile south of the Keran Bridge (on the Memphis and Keosauqua Road) on Saturday. By resolution, “That we allow candy stands and swings; provided they suspend during the exercise of the day, in accordance with the Sunday school program.”

155 years ago

John W. Myers bought four lots in Memphis with a very good dwelling house and two water wells for $700 from Dr. Zugg.

The October term of the Scotland County Circuit Court, Judge E. V. Wilson presiding, will commence its session next Monday. There are 121 cases on the docket – 14 state and 107 civil cases.