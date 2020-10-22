Letter to the Editor,

I’m writing to inform all Scotland County residents about an issue that desperately needs resident involvement to “make some noise” for our small, almost forgotten piece of Northeast Missouri.

On February 6, 2020 I wrote a three page letter to the Director of the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), Sara Parker Pauley, requesting that they fill the vacant Scotland County Conservation Agent position. A portion of this letter is below:

{My concern about MDC is not about what your team of professionals are doing, but rather what dedicated public service MDC is not doing…..at least in Scotland County. As I’m sure you’re aware, we have had a difficult time keeping a Conservation Agent in our Northeast Missouri County. Our last two Conservation Agents worked here a relatively short time and then transferred to other areas of the state. We have now been without an Agent for well over a year.

On July 4th, 2019 our local newspaper, The Memphis Democrat, published an article titled “Conservation Department Combining Scotland, Schuyler County Agent Position.” This article informed readers that we would not be receiving a dedicated Scotland County Agent. This article went on to say: “The Missouri Department of Conservation would like to announce an exciting change to Scotland and Schuyler County,” said Chris Grote, Missouri Conservation Agent Protection District Supervisor. “Conservation Agent Shannon Smith will serve the Scotland and Schuyler Counties as the local Conservation Agent.” Further article remarks were: “The officials noted that enforcement data was considered during the decision making process, noting that regions like Scotland County, where there are a lower number of violations and smaller populations, were considered as part of the temporary force reduction. MDC representatives also added that Scotland County will continue to be considered for future hires when new Agents are added to the force.”

I absolutely and emphatically disagree with not having a dedicated Scotland County Agent! A lower number of violations in the data may have been the result of having a dedicated Scotland County Agent. Often times the mere presence of a law enforcement officer results in less violations. I have nothing against Conservation Agent Shannon Smith, but I don’t think it is fair to expect him to provide adequate coverage in two counties. Schuyler County is ~ 308 square miles and Scotland County is ~ 439 square miles. It is humanly impossible to adequately cover almost 750 square miles with only one Agent! Expecting this is not only unfair to Agent Smith, but also unfair to the residents of Scotland County and to some degree the residents of Schuyler County.

Recently a friend of mine was telling me about his neighbor from northern Scotland County who had called Conservation Agent Shannon Smith about some hunters shooting from the road and into his farmland during the 2019 – 2020 deer season. Agent Smith informed the landowner that he was currently conducting a game violation investigation in the very southern part of Schuyler County, over 50 miles away, and wouldn’t be able to get there in a timely manner. Agent Smith further informed the landowner that he would pass the information on to the local Scotland County Sheriff’s office to see if they could assist. I’m not sure what the outcome was in this case, but in my mind it definitely reiterates the need for a dedicated County Agent.

Beyond the enforcement of game and fish laws dedicated County Conservation Agents are members of the community in which they serve and they bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to that community. From providing information/training to landowners and residents, to assisting with nuisance animals, attending local church services, attending local school sporting events, writing articles in the local newspaper and providing expertise in emergency water rescues, they are the face of the Missouri Conservation Commission throughout the communities in which they serve. We are currently lacking this face in Scotland County.

Dedicated County Conservation Agents also provide educational opportunities for students in our local schools. This has immediate and potentially long term benefits to the Conservation Commission. Not only do the students learn, but I’m sure the idea is born in some students to begin thinking about pursuing a career as an Agent or Law Enforcement Officer.

I realize in this fiscal age of dwindling resources and higher costs it may be difficult to fill all positions. On paper, it may seem that we don’t need a dedicated Conservation Agent in Scotland County, but for the reasons I’ve outline in this letter, we truly do. I’m encouraged that the Conservation Commission has not closed the door on potentially filling the position in Scotland County at a later date. Please consider filling this position at the earliest opportunity. The tax paying residents of Scotland County not only need a dedicated Agent, they deserve one.

Thank you for taking the time to read my letter. Please feel free to contact me if you have any questions or concerns.}

RESPONSE

I received a response from Sara Parker Pauley on February 14th that essentially informed me that this was a difficult position, and many other factors were taken into consideration before the decision was made to combine the two counties to one agent. However, they would consider filling this position, as well as other vacancies within the department in the future.

Typically MDC selects next year’s Conservation Agents in Aug – Sep, so I called the MDC Chief of Protection, Mr. Randy Doman, the last week of September and left a voicemail. He called me back on October 2 and informed me that MDC had recently selected 16 Conservation Agents Candidates. These candidates are scheduled to attend the Academy in April 2020 and upon successful graduation, and a probation/shadowing period would be placed in the field to fill vacant positions. This sounded very positive for us……..until he informed me that Scotland County’s vacant Conservation Agent position was not being filled! When I asked why, he informed me that there are other employee requirements within MDC and with a finite number of resources and no growth in personnel they have to sometimes “rob Peter to pay Paul.”

I like to keep things simple and in the simplest of terms: if you rob Peter to pay Paul that leaves Peter broke! The “Peter” in this analogy is Scotland County. I’d like to remind all residents that we are paying for our conservation agent through sales tax and Hunting / Fishing Licenses/tags. Quite simply, we are paying for a service that we are not being adequately provided. Furthermore, some residents may find it interesting that Knox County’s Conservation Agent recently transferred closer to St. Louis and MDC plans to fill that position. WHAT!!! This is WRONG, WRONG, WRONG!! Nothing against Knox County, but what makes them more important than us? We are approaching two years without a Conservation Agent dedicated solely to Scotland County. I’m sure many of you remember our last long-term Conservation Agent: Mr. Gary Miller. He was our Scotland County Agent for well over 2 decades and whether you liked or disliked him one cannot argue that he was definitely the face of MDC and deeply embedded in our community.

I urge all Scotland County residents to take action. It is difficult for our small community to compete for resources with the larger cities of St. Louis, Columbia or Jefferson City. We may be a small voice amongst these larger areas but we do have a voice, so use it. Please call, write, or email our elected officials and MDC to demand that MDC fill the Scotland County Conservation Agent vacant position. We are paying for it, we need it, and we deserve it. As far as I know MDC has received only one letter about this topic and you know who wrote that one…..…….hopefully that number will go up!!! If no one calls or writes them, I think I can predict how this story ends!

Elected Officials

Senator Cindy O’Laughlin

201 W Capitol Ave., Rm. 226

Jefferson City, Missouri 65101

Missouri State Capitol, Rm. 226

Phone (573) 751-7985

Email: [email protected]

Representative Greg Sharpe

MO House of Representatives

201 West Capitol Avenue

Room 203-C

Jefferson City MO 65101

Phone: (573) 751-3644

Email: [email protected]

MDC

Director – Sara Parker Pauley

2901 West Truman Boulevard

PO Box 180

Jefferson City, MO 65102-0180

Phone: (573) 751-4115

Email: [email protected]

Thank you for your consideration,

Dale Bienusa – Scotland County Landowner