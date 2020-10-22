It’s For the Birds

By Sandra Ebeling

Fall colors are some of my favorite colors. This past week the timbers are starting to get beautiful. Many hews of a reds, oranges, and brilliant greens of wheat fields are a great contrast. I have noticed that most of the Burning Bushes has been a gorgeous red. The wind today took most of the leaves from my trees and yard. (October 14), and on to the next county. They were also combining beans around our house, and it looked as if the house was in a dust storm. Wow. This weather has been wonderful. They do say that we are at risk of fires and such with the lack of moisture. I have not put any of feeders out yet, and have managed to get my hummingbird feeders down and cleaned with bleach water and ready to store for the winter. I had one friend post that they did see a hummingbird around October 10 I think which is extremely late.

If you live in town and in the right location in the country, I am sure you could get some beautiful song birds to your feeders. My location is not conducive to this, and that is why I wait until later. I do see some finches and Chickadees on my trails and love to hear them chatter. My knee surgery did slow me down about two weeks. I will be back to walking soon, and imagine I will be wearing a knee brace for a bit. My surgery seems to be a success. Great news. I don’t take well to sitting and not moving around, and my family has been very patient with me thus far, as I know I am not a good patient. With that being said, next week I hope I can get my cactus garden moved indoors. I love them all, but this time of year of a lot of work. Two of them are too heavy for me alone. The flowers have all been gorgeous but are dry. I am still watering my deck flowers, in hopes that the frost does not affect them, and I can keep enjoying them. Until then happy birdwatching.