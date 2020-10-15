Throwing Life Your Way

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By Terry Rush

How to Get the Most Out Being You

There is a glut of misinformation strutting around in society. Most likely you’ve picked up on it…and possibly bought it hook, line, and sinker. I’m speaking of your interpreting things in life that affirm that you are not enough. While this is rampant throughout, it is misinformation that must be discarded…pronto.

For the longest time, I believed that only a certain few had the talent, the looks, and the breaks to make it big. And…I felt very left out. The bulk of us were basically in a scramble for the leftovers that the rich and famous left along the trail. But I eventually learned….just…not…true. I wish to try to encourage you about the wonder of you.

First you surely know that those whom you believe to have it made in life also suffer inwardly from great lack plus wishful thinking. No one is exempt from the stresses of insecurity. And this last sentence is a major breakthrough for all of us for is shouts one huge message…OTHERS NEED US.

How to get the most out of being you is a spiritual concept that carries potential as well as incredible hope. The key is exemplified via the walk of Jesus. All he did was to intentionally be attentive to others. That’s it.

He lived for others. He endured for others. He died for others. He arose…for others.

Our center piece is to not strive to be the center piece…but to make such of those who are around us. The famous and the un are hounded by lack of confidence in several zones. Every person is looking to the right and to the left and secretly/silently wondering, “Am I valued? Am I useful to anyone? Am I making any difference?”

So what can we do about it? Let those around us know that we note the differences they make and the blessings that they are. The rich need to know. The poor need the same assurance. The young are trying to matter and the elderly are fearful that they no longer do.

Discouragement is epidemic and Encouragement is the conqueror. Offer the latter to others and the former will fade from your own court. If you need encouragement give it away. If you need hope, sow a crop of it. If you need attention….give it to others…and it will be roaming back in your direction.

We live in a sacred world of incredible possibility. One of the things that I love about it is that such has no bias. Every individual can learn its ropes and absorb its blessings. Thank you God!