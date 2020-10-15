Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Many Thanks

With sincere appreciation we say “thanks” for all of the love and concern shown our family during Lonnie’s long illness and since his passing. Cards, calls, memorials, and food shared have all been of great comfort to us.

We are grateful for the support we received from Dr. Shane Wilson and his crew at the Scotland County Hospital and Janet, Fritz and Jeff at Gerth Funeral Home. There are not enough words to say how much we appreciate the service of kind words offered by Pastor Nate Frazee and Brother Larry Smith. and special music provided by the “Forrester Sisters.”

Everything went together just the way Lonnie would have wanted it …no flash, no flare! We are United Methodists – known to improvise when plan A doesn’t work. Thanks to all from where you sat.

Sincerely,

Family of Lonnie Dee Triplett

Reva, Daryn & Brandyn

Aden, Zyan & Nate