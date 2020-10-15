Rutledge Renegades

Please enter your login information to view this article.

Sympathy to the family and friends of Ivan Woods.

Martin Guinn and Reva Hustead went to Kirksville.

Sandy Gilmer Stout and daughter Kimberly from Texas, came and stayed with Martin and Reva for a couple of days.

David Tague is going to North Dakota to hunt ducks and pheasants.

Jared and Angie Wallace had a great time in Rutledge.

On Friday, October 9, Martin Guinn, Reva Hustead, Larry and Deanna Hubbard, Ronnie and Bonnie Young, and Bob and Dorothy Hunolt went to Keith’s to celebrate Martin’s 102 birthday. Had several toasts to celebrate.

Miranda Williams was maried on Saturday, October 10 at Wildwind outside of Ewing.

A few of those attending were: Rich and LaCrisha Wagy, Ivy and Travis, LaKaylee, Austin, Penny Hustead, Martin Guinn, Reva Hustead, Ethan adn Carley Sharpe, Katrina Hustead, Neta Phillips, Carl and Carolyn Williams, Goldie Smith, Waid Kaylor, Elizabeth Wade, Maddox and Ella.

Some of those in Zimmerman’s this week were: Bob Rouse, Neta Phillips, Dale Tague, Larry and Deanna Hubbard, Bob and Dorothy Hunolt, Ronnie and Bonnie Young, Martin Guinn, Reva Hustead, Marlin Reddick, Tom and Sharon Konke, Ann Knowles, and Melodye Sinnett of Colchester and Judy Lewis of Macomb, IL brought 270 chickens to be dressed.