New Arrivals
By Editor | October 15, 2020

Baby Boy Kipton Dale Western
Born at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, MO
September 29, 2020 at 2:31 pm
6 lbs 3 oz
20 inches long
Parents: Zack and Marissa Western of Greentop MO
Siblings: Kinsley & Kolby