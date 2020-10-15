Leslie Clark Obituary

Please enter your login information to view this article.

Leslie Jane Clark, 70, of Memphis, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at the Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, Missouri.

Leslie was born on November 19, 1949, in Kirksville, Missouri, the daughter of Earl Othello and Josephine M.Bordeaux Beeler.

She spent most of her life in Scotland County, graduated from the Scotland County High School in the Class of 1967.

She worked as a waitress for the Social, at Coast to Coast, owned the Villa Clothing Store, and as a secretary at the Scotland County Water District until her retirement.

Leslie was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and attended the Memphis United Methodist Church, also a member of the Timber Ridge Country Club, VFW Ladies Auxiliary, and the United Methodist Women. She enjoyed playing golf, traveling, reading, riding around the county, crocheting, and of course shopping.

Leslie was united in marriage to Clinton Clark, in Memphis, Missouri, and to this union a son was born.

Leslie is survived by a son, Ryan and Ellen Clark of Baring, Missouri; a special friend, Larry Riney of Memphis, Missouri; two grandchildren, Jessica and Matthew Tague and Kyle Clark and his fiancé Samantha Talbert; a great grandson, Elijah Tague; a brother-in-law, James Swallow of Hamilton, Illinois; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Josephine Beeler; three sisters, Shirley Ann Beeler, Dixie and Tommy Shalley, and Mary Jo Swallow.

A celebration of Leslie’s Life will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at the Memphis United Methodist Church in Memphis, Missouri.

Visitation with the family receiving friends will be Friday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Memphis Funeral Home.

An expression of sympathy in memory of Leslie Clark may be left to the Scotland County Cancer Fund, First Presbyterian Church or the Memphis United Methodist Church. A memorial may be left at or mailed to the Memphis Funeral Home 378 S. Market Street, Memphis, Missouri 63555.