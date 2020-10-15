Adair County Route A Will Close for Removal of Temporary Bridge

Please enter your login information to view this article.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

MACON – Weather permitting, Monday, Oct. 19, Adair County Route A will close 1.2 miles west of Adair County Route J near Willmathsville, and the closure will be approximately 0.2 mile in length each direction.

The closure is needed while crews remove the temporary bridge that was installed earlier for turbine delivery.

The road will remain closed during the completion of that work and will reopen on Monday, Nov. 16.

Motorists will need to use alternate routes during the closure time. Please obey all work zones signs and personnel, and put your cell phone down to help eliminate distractions.

This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed. For more information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK MoDOT (275-6636).

All roadwork is posted on the traveler information map. You can also visit us online at www.modot.org/northeast.