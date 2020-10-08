Please enter your login information to view this article.

Allan Good brought his mother, Anna to Zimmerman’s to celebrate her 90th birthday (She is also Lena Mae Horning’s aunt). Several sang “Happy Birthday.”

Paul Zimmerman took his mother, Lydia to Macon.

I received a call from Emery Bunting saying someone had given him a copy of Rutledge Renegades where I had reported Dixie and Waverly Bunting had been at Zimmerman’s. Emery said he was doing family history and would like to talk to them.

Martin Guinn and Reva Hustead went to Kirksville.

Neta Phillips went to Kirksville.

A pizza supper was held at the Rutledge Community Building to benefit the Rutledge Fire Department. It was well attended.

Some of those in this week were: Bob Rouse, Neta Phillips, Bob and Dorothy Hunolt, Thomas and Rachael Teeters, Faye Walker, Owen and Jane Halferty, Martin Guinn, Reva Hustead, Ronnie and Bonnie Young, Bob Ward, Larry and Deanna Hubbard, Leon and Ann Shaw, Cody and Cole White, Tom and Jane Story, and Burnell Zeist and friends.