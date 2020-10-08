Organic Certification Cost Share Program Available for Missouri Farmers

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. –The Missouri Department of Agriculture announced today that funding is available to assist Missouri farmers and food processors in obtaining organic certification for their businesses. Through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Organic Certification Cost Share Program, producers may be reimbursed for up to $500 of their certification expenses.

This year, Missouri received $62,950 in program funds to be used for the reimbursement of up to 50% of producers’ and handlers’ certification costs, with a maximum of $500.

The Department’s Agriculture Business Development Division has participated in the Organic Certification Cost Share Program since the USDA launched it 10 years ago.

To participate in the program, businesses must obtain or renew their organic certification, complete an application and document their certification costs incurred Oct. 1, 2019 – Sept. 30, 2020. Applications for cost share funds will be reimbursed in the order applications are received until funds are exhausted or the eligibility period ends, whichever comes first. The Department is accepting applications through Dec. 1, 2020.

To download the Organic Cost Share Program application, vendor input form and submission details, click here. For more information on financial assistance opportunities available through the Missouri Department of Agriculture, visit the Department online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov.