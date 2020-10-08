Julie Ann Hobart Obituary

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Julie Ann Hobart, 61, of Green City, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Scotland County Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Missouri after a courageous battle with cancer.

Julie was born September 1, 1959, the daughter of Edson Leroy and Noralee (Mathes) Orton, at Kirksville, MO.

Julie was a graduate of Scotland County R-1 High School. She also completed her degree at Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, IA. Julie worked as a Licensed Physical Therapist Assistant for the past several years where she made a positive impact on so many lives. She was a proud grandmother and cherished her time with family and friends. She had a contagious smile and always made people around her laugh. Julie enjoyed quilting, cooking, mowing her yard, fishing, trail rides, camping, and traveling with family and friends. Julie found joy in helping others and held God close to her heart.

Julie is survived by a son, Weston Martin and fiancé, Heather, of Kansas City, MO; a grandson, Peyton Martin of Kansas City, MO; two sisters, Penny Holt and companion, Darin Dale, of Arbela, MO and Amber Orton of Fenton, MO; a step-mother, Marla Orton of Fenton, MO; three adopted grandchildren Ryan Carrick, Summer Burkhart-Carrick, and Sharon Burkhart-Carrick all of Kirksville, MO; a niece Nora Martinson and husband, Derek, of Casper, WY; five nephews, Dustin Monroe and wife, Tacey, of Memphis, MO, Devin Holt and companion, Jessica, of Arbela, MO, Derin Holt and wife, Amy, of Memphis, MO, Aarron Holt and wife, Jessica, of Memphis, MO, and Jared Holt and wife, Stacey, of Rutledge, MO; along with several great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Howard Hobart; a sister, Vickie Wilson; and a brother-in-law, Dewayne Holt.

Visitation was held October 3, 2020, 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, at Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Green City. Funeral services were held October 4, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis. Burial followed at the Memphis Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in lieu of flowers to the American Cancer Society.