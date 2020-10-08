David Craig Smith Obituary

Please enter your login information to view this article.

David Craig Smith was born on October 19, 1960 at Grim Smith Hospital in Kirksville, MO. His parents were Hubert Craig Smith and Myrtle Marie (Woods) Smith. He passed away on September 30, 2020, at Blessing Hospital, Quincy, IL, after a long battle with cancer.

After completing High School at Scotland CO. R-1 in Memphis, MO in 1979, David joined his parents in working the family farm. When not working, David enjoyed spending time with his “adopted” brothers Wayne, Jimmie, Rex Winn and Randall Aldridge. They would work on projects as well as hunt birds and deer. They also liked trap and skeet shooting. David also helped several 4-H and FFA members learn to handle a gun, in addition to preparing for trap and rifle shooting.

David married Crystal Steeples on January 13, 1996. Crystal had two children by a previous marriage which became David’s stepchildren.

David began working at Memphis Bottling Company on the production line when his father retired from farming. David and Crystal moved to Gentry, Arkansas in 2005. He started working for Great Plains Bottling Company in November of 2005 and worked there until October 2018. At which time he moved back to the family farm.

David was preceded in death by his wife Crystal Smith, his grandparents Hubert and Anna (Craig) Smith and Louie and Edith (Rorabaugh) Woods, his parents Craig and Myrtle (Woods) Smith, three uncles John Mallett, Russell VanBaalen, and Vern Woods, and one aunt Velma Lou (Woods) VanBaalen, cousin Laura Bloomfield and father-in-law Audrie Steeples.

He is survived by one daughter Kaylene (Smith) Campbell and husband John, of Sulphur Springs, AR., five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, one sister Debra Smith, of Kirksville, MO.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Scotland County Cancer Fund, and may be left at or mailed to Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E. Madison, Memphis, MO 63555.

Funeral services were held Saturday afternoon, October 3rd,2020, at the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis withPastor Richard Lourcey officiating. Interment followed in the Memphis Cemetery. Pallbearers were Wayne Winn, Bill Rush, Justin Winn, Rex Winn, Randall Aldridge and Jimmie Winn. Honorary pallbearers were Nick Winn, Tyler Henstorf, Kyle Aldridge, Aden Aldridge, and Beau Blankenship

Online condolences may be shared with the Smith family by logging onto Payne’s website a www.paynefuneralchapel.com

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis.