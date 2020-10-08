Delayna Schrock Obituary

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Delayna was born in Memphis, MO., and at 8 weeks old was the recipient of a heart transplant. With the health complications she had, she spent over half of her life in the hospital. She was a delight and a blessing to everyone that had the privilege of knowing her in her life here on earth! She will be greatly missed by many, although we rejoice that she is forever home and pain free!

She leaves behind her parents William & Dianne Schrock, and brother Donovan of Memphis, Missouri, grandparents Ivan & Verna Schrock of Jamesport, MO., and Chester & Irene Hostetler of Monta Vista, CO; honorary grandparents, Mose & Ida Graber of Jamesport, MO; great-grandparents Christy Schrock of Jamesport, MO., and Lena Yutzy of Bloomfield, IA, 17 aunts and uncles and 67 1st cousins.

She was preceded in death by her aunt Linda, and 6 great- grandparents.

Funeral services were held Tuesday morning, October 6, 2020, at 10:00 A.M. at the Cornerstone Church west of Memphis with Brother Carl Good officiating. Interment followed in the Cornerstone Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jonas Kurtz, Eli Bontrager, Kendon Horst, and Josh Miller along with the Honorary Pallbearers Perry Jay Hostetler, Leon Schrock, Lester Hostetler, Simon Hostetler, Matthew Hostetler, and Lloyd Schrock.

Visitation was held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday afternoon, October 5, 2020, at the Cornerstone Church.

Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to the family to defer the cost of funeral expenses and may be left at or mailed to the Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E. Madison St. Memphis, Missouri 63555.

Online condolences may be sent to the Schrock family by logging on to Payne’s website at www.paynefuneralchapel.com and anyone ailing please pay your condolences there.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis.