Rex Kelsey Obituary

Please enter your login information to view this article.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Rex Eugene Kelsey, 67 of Downing, Missouri passed away at his father’s rural farm in Lancaster, Missouri on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

The son of Max Dwayne and Norma Beatrice (Keyte) Kelsey, Rex was born on September 22, 1953 in Oskaloosa, Iowa.

He was a 1971 graduate of the Schuyler R-I School system in Lancaster, Missouri.

On March 31, 1979 in Des Moines, Iowa, he was united in marriage to Karron Mullins and to this union two children were born, Audrey and Benjamin.

Survivors include his father, Max Dwayne Kelsey of Queen City, Missouri; his wife Karron of Downing, Missouri; his children, Audrey Bartlett and husband, Jesse of Mexico, Missouri and Benjamin Kelsey and wife, Alli of Lancaster, Missouri; three grandchildren, Kelsey, Kennedy and Kassandra Bartlett all of Mexico, Missouri; one sister, Linda Walker and husband, Mitchel of Mantee, Mississippi; one brother, Rodger Kelsey and wife, Glenda of Brookfield, Missouri; several nieces, nephews and other family members and many good friends.

Rex is preceded in death by his mother, Norma Beatrice Kelsey on November 6, 2004 and one sister, Rhonda Jean Jackson on December 25, 2018.

Rex was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses in Kirksville, Missouri for a number of years.

Rex was employed with the Schuyler County Road and Bridge District for thirty-two years starting as a Maintainer Operator and then for the last twelve years as Supervisor. He retired from this position in 2015 so he could spend more time with his family, especially the grandchildren!

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness in Kirksville, Missouri. Memorials have been established for the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by logging on to normanfh.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home of Lancaster, Missouri.