New Arrivals

Baby Boy Ronan James Lee Nelson Born at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis MO September 24, 2020 at 7:12 pm 5 lbs. 13.8 oz. 20.5 inches long Mother: Brooke Schlatter of Kahoka, MO Hunter Nelson of Kahoka, MO