New Arrivals

Baby Girl Vella Jane Antal Born at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, MO September 26, 2020 at 8:50 am 6 lbs. 10 oz. 20.5 inches long Parents: Joseph & Stephanie Antal of Memphis, MO Siblings: Asher Grandparents: Mark & Cindy Antal of Lancaster, MO Lou & Susie Petersen of Memphis, MO