Movie and Music Cancellations

Movies at the Memphis Theatre have been cancelled for the upcoming fall and holiday season. This difficult decision was made by the Officers of the Memphis Community Theatre, Inc., the Board of Directors, and MCP Membership for the health, safety, and well-being of the Memphis and surrounding communities in consideration of the Covid crisis. The decision will be reevaluated early in 2021 pending recommendations from health officials.

The Memphis Community Players, which also sponsors the annual Christmas Cantata at the United Methodist Church, and cantata director Lori Fulk announced that the Community Choir program which is usually held in December will be cancelled for 2020.