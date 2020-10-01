Living Life Over

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Dave Koch accepted a check from Raymond Sweet of the NRA after applying on behalf of the City of Memphis for the National Rifle

Association’s Foundation grant to purchase equipment for the skeet and trap range at Lake Show-Me.

Larry Wiggins, DVM, was honored as the recipient of the 2015 Civic Award presented by the Scotland County Rotary Club. He opened his practice 50 years ago and has donated his

services to local members of the FFA and 4-H when their livestock required testing before the fair. He is a charter member of the Fox Valley 2-Cylinder Club and the Northeast Missouri Antique Tractor Pullers Association that organized the Missouri State Fair Antique Tractor pulls for 30 years in Sedalia. Wiggins is a member of the Scotland County Antique Fair Association, Historical Society and Pheasant Airplane Association. He served two terms on the Scotland County School Board and was the first President of the FFA Alumni Association of Memphis. He is a lifetime member of the Missouri Veterinary Medicine Association and a past member of the American Charolais Association.

Dr. Wiggins has received numerous awards

over the years and in December he will receive the honor of Livestock Man of the Year at the Missouri Livestock Symposium.

196 tractors with the Red Rock Threshers Tractor club arrived in Memphis on Friday at 11 a.m. The “parade” of tractors continued until

about 1 p.m. By then, the east side of the square was full and they started lining up on the inside parking spaces facing the courthouse. Just over

300 people were served a barbeque meal provided

by the Scotland County Rotary Club

20 YEARS AGO

Batina Gray received a scholarship from Truman State University

Foundation for the 2000- 2001 academic year.

Batina is a freshman at Truman State, majoring in Political Science.

The Scotland County Memorial Library has updated its cataloging system. They replaced the old card cataloging system with a fast and efficient computer version. The library received a grant of

$14,309 to help pay the total cost of the new system. This change will require residents to get new plastic bar coded library cards that can be read by the computer.

This new system will help library employees and customers since it simplifies the process of searching for books and determining if the book has already been checked out.

55 YEARS AGO

There will be a new section added to the newspaper this week head “Mem-hi-Sko” this section is written by the SCR-1 high school Senior writing class. This allows students to put in school news and gain experience writing. The editors are Keith Crawford and John Rush.

Memphis will be having a new business opening on Thursday, September 16 at 8:00 a.m. the Sears Roebuck Co. Catalog Merchant Store will have its grand opening. The store managers are Mr. and Mrs. Lee Justice.

This store will have all sorts of merchandise. You will actually be able to see and touch what you are buying instead of just looking at a picture in

a catalogue. They will also be giving away a Silvertone All-Channel Portable TV. The drawing will be held Saturday before closing time.

70 YEARS AGO

Governor Stevenson of Illinois was reported in the newspapers as saying it is likely would have to be an increase in taxes to meet current expenses in that state. Missouri’s governor stated that he is happy to announce to the good people of Missouri that, outside of a shortage of funds for maintaining our present highways and building new roads, Missouri is operating on a balanced budget.

State aid to the schools amounted to $34,733,273.00, the greatest amount in the history of Missouri. According to information presented at the Governors’ Conference recently, California and Missouri were the only states in the union showing an increase in sales tax revenue. This indicates business is holding good in both states. The popular name for poliomyelitis, “infantile paralysis” is a misnomer. While polio once struck children under the age of five most frequently, in recent years it has affected older children, teenagers, and young adults more, although it can and does occur at any age.

Scotland County Fair to have auto races at its annual affair July 25 through 29. Frankie Luptow, 1949 International Motor Contest Association champion will bring his famed “Black Panther” racing car to Memphis Saturday, July 29, for competition among the Nation’s top Speedway Chauffeurs.

The farmers have resumed combining their oats after they were kept out of the fields the past week by heavy rains. Fortunately, no wind accompanied the rain. The oats are very ripe and heavy; some are estimated to be making 40 bushels per acre.

Homer Smith and Mr. L. Troth of Omaha, Nebraska, came via plane Friday to visit the former’s mother, Mrs. Bertie Smith, and sister, Mrs. Stanley Russell, and Mr. Russell.

100 YEARS AGO

Nafzinger Bakeries, makers of Butter Cream Bread, will be here early next week with an airplane will give exhibition flights. Free rides will be given to users of Butter Cream Bread holding lucky numbers. J. Meyer and Son are exclusive dealers of Butter Cream Bread in Gorin.

W.C. “Cecil” Buford secured the agency for the Overland car and will be ready to show its wonderful merits as soon as his demonstrator arrives, which will be on day this week.

John and Sanders Phelps returned to their home in Arbela Monday night after a short tour through the western states.

Mrs. B. James purchased the Dena Powell Millinery stock and will continue in the same stand. Mrs. James is an experienced milliner having been in business in McPherson, Kansas, for a number of years.

While assisting his father in milking the cows Sunday evening, Clement, the 7-year old son of Mr. and Mrs. Noah Miller, had the misfortune to get a badly bruised head when he was shoved over with a cow.

The following men left for Millstone, Saskatchewan, Canada, where they will work during the threshing season: Ollie Burcham, Albert Justice, Carl Rickeberg and Glen Chambers.

The high school enrollment for Gorin for the year 1917-18 was 27; for 1918-19 it was 44, and in 1919-20 it was 65. Saturday Mrs. R. J. Melan of Memphis and her sister, Mrs. Arthur Meador, of Quincy left for an extended visit in Dinuba, California.

H.T. Clinton left Sunday for Neal, Kansas, where he has accepted a position with the Sinclair Oil Company.

Edwin Kraus motored to Keokuk Sunday to see his sister, Mrs. Willie Horn, who has undergone an operation.

The Citizens Bank is building an addition to their bank by adding another room to the rear and will make it a two-story structure. John Thomas will also build an additional story to his ware room occupied by Melany’s.

Mr. and Mrs. Alpha Palmer purchased property on Route 1 in Farmington, Iowa. The building on the grounds is an abandoned stucco schoolhouse, and Mr. Palmer is remodeling and converting it into a home.