Rutledge Renegades

Please enter your login information to view this article.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Luke and Lena Mae Horning went to New York with 25 other people celebrating 50 years of marriage. One couple had booked the trip but her husband passed. She went on the trip alone.

A new roof was put on the community building over the new sidewalk and blacktop was applied to the parking lot.

The Fabius Master Gardeners met at Bob and Dorothy Hunolt’s farm for their meeting and picnic and weiner roast. It was their first meeting since the pandemic.

Lena Mae Horning’s sister, Mary Faye Nolt and sister-in-law, Bev Good, both from Pennslyvania, visited for three days. Their husbands, Merrle Nolt and Lloyd Good went hunting.

I came alone today, 1 brother out of 4-Delan.

ATTENTION: The Rutledge Fire Department is having a pizza supper on October 2, 2020 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Some of those in this week were: Bob Rouse, Neta Phillips, Don Tague, Farmer John Demaree, Bob Ward, Martin Guinn, Reva Hustead, Bob and Dorothy Hunolt, Larry and Deanna Hubbard, and Erwin Zimmerman.