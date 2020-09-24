Please enter your login information to view this article.

Ruby Red Hats of Rutledge met on Wednesday, September 16 at Pizza Hut in Memphis.

Dorothy Hunolt was hostess and Reva Hustead did a reading.

Others attending were: Ruth Ludwick, Marlene Henry, Nancy Jo Waack, Virginia Hustead, Nancy Tague platz and Neta Phillips.

Our next meeting will be at Keith’s Cafe in Memphis on Monday, October 19 at 11 a.m.

Meeting at Zimmerman’s at 10:30 for carpooling. Ruth and Marlene will be hostesses.