New Arrivals

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Courtney E. Barker and David Tutterrow, of Columbia, MO are proud to announce the birth of their son. Dexter Kevin Noel Tutterrow. Dexter was born at Womens & Childrens Hospital on June 17, 2020. He weighed 6 lbs. 5 0zs. & was 19 in. long. Grandparents are Susan E. Barker of Clark, MO. & the late Kevin Goosey of Memphis, MO and David & Debbie Tutterrow of Owensville, MO. Great-grandparents are Ann & the late Noel Barker of Granger, MO and Jackie L. Goosey of Memphis, MO. Dexter has two older brothers, Austin & Riley.