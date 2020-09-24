Helen Becraft Obituary

Please enter your login information to view this article.

Helen Marie Becraft, 87, of Memphis, Missouri passed away, Monday, September 14, 2020 at the Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, Missouri

Helen was born, September 5, 1933 at home in rural Scotland County to William Dawson and Iva Olive Moon Morrison. She attended Memphis High School completing the eleventh grade.

On September 17, 1950 she married Millard William Becraft and to this union three children were born.

Helen knew how to work on the farm, milking cows, and keeping house after her mom passed away as well as in later years being a school bus driver for which she received the Million Mile Award, for bus driving. She also drove a rock truck.

She became a great cook and was noted for her pies, which she sold to area restaurants. She was noted for her gardens.

Helen became a member of the VFW Auxiliary #4958 in December of 1971 and was very active until her health declined. Helen enjoyed many activities in her free time but was most happy spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Surviving are her children; Connie Becraft of Kansas City, Missouri, Mikel Becraft of Memphis, Missouri and William Dean Becraft of Kansas City, Missouri, five grandchildren: Teneille Leach and Christopher Flick, Sheila and Blake Waterworth, Shane Zeysing and wife Dana, of Kansas City, Missouri, Lindsay Tippett and husband Cole of Memphis, Missouri, Beau Becraft and wife Emily of Quincy, Illinois, 13 great grandchildren and a brother, John T. Morrison of Alexandria, Missouri.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, her husband in 2003, a sister Betty Milanov, a brother, Herman Morrison and a grandson, Gary Zeysing II.

Visitation will open after noon on Sunday, September 20, 2020 with the family receiving friends at 1 PM until the service at 2 PM. Burial of cremains will follow the service at Barker Cemetery in northwest Scotland County.

As an expression of sympathy, memorials may be given to the Barker Cemetery or VFW Auxiliary #4958. They may be left at the funeral home or mailed to 378 South Market Street, Memphis, Missouri 63555.

Memphis Funeral Home is assisting the family.