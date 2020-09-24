Elverean Logston Obituary

Elverean Logston

(04/9/1928-09/19/2020)

Elverean Logston, 92, a resident of the Scotland County Care Center, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the Scotland County Hospital.

Mrs. Logston was born April 9, 1928, near Green City, the daughter of Granvil and Christena (Jones) Creason.

She was a graduate of Green City High School and attended Northeast Missouri State College to prepare to teach in the one-roomed, rural school. Following her one-year teaching experience she married Robert Logston and to this union five children were born.

She was formerly a resident of Kirksville and for the past 47 years she lived in Ames, Iowa, where she worked at the 3M Company until her retirement. She attended the First Christian Church in Ames.

Mrs. Logston is survived by four children: Sheila (Sam) Berkowitz of Memphis; Sherry (Joe) Rapay, Ronald (Jeanne) Logston, and Robert G. (Sandy) Logston all of Ames, Iowa. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Caryn Berkowitz, Jody Logston and Kasan Hutchinson, John Sullivan, Amy (Matt) Berger, and Megan Sullivan and four great-grandsons, R.J. Hutchinson, Dylan and Dawson Berger, and Trayse Sullivan. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband in 1986, a son Danny Lee in infancy, her parents, two sisters Imogene (Donald) Flanagan and Anna Mae (Clyde) Brown, her parents-in-law, five sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law and their spouses.

Elverean enjoyed reading, crocheting, quilting, traveling, and her “furry” companion Mickey. She had traveled to the 48 contiguous states and to Austria and Italy as a “groupie” with Mark Twain Chorale International.

She was an avid Iowa State Cyclones fan and attended all home men’s and women’s basketball games and many of the Big Twelve basketball tournaments for more than 40 years. Grandma’s homemade noodles were a favorite with her entire family.

Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to the American Heart Association or to the donor’s choice and may be mailed to or left at the Memphis Funeral Home, 378 South Market, Memphis, MO 63555. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Memphis Funeral Home.

Cremation rites have been accorded, and there will be a graveside service at the Rose Cemetery in Putnam County (on Highway 149) on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. Joe Fulk will officiate the service.