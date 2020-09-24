Audrie Steeples Obituary

Please enter your login information to view this article.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Audrie Wayne Steeples, 81, of Memphis, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at the Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois.

He was born in Granger, Missouri, on October 24, 1938, the son of LaVance and Edith Ethel Baker Steeples. After LaVance passed away Edith married Hank Kuntz, who was a father to Audrie and a wonderful grandfather to Audrie’s children.

Audrie attended the Granger High School, graduating in the Class of 1957. On February 14, 1959, in Granger, Missouri, he married Veda “Darlene” Garrison and to this union six children were born.

He worked as a janitor and bus driver for the Granger Schools till 1970, at this time he began his employment with the Scotland County Hospital in housekeeping. Audrie also worked and lived as a hobby farmer on his farm northeast of Granger, Missouri until his health failed.

He was a member of the Granger United Methodist Church, hobby farmed, gardened, tended to his cattle, goats and chickens and enlarged the nursing home garden in Memphis.

He is survived by this children, Michael Lane Steeples of Edina, Missouri, Stephanie Lea Duncan of Downing, Missouri, Marion Wayne Steeples of Lancaster, Missouri, Anita Jo Cline of Memphis, Missouri, and Angela Deann and Charlie Durbin of Gentry, Arkansas; a son-in-law, David C. Smith of Memphis, Missouri; his ex and friend Darlene Steeples; grandchildren, Mekenzie Steeples, Tasha and Bo Liles, Jason and Becky Shelton, Kaylene and John Campbell, Naomi Bowens, Megan Buford, Darick and Shelbi Cline, and Rebecca Cline; seven great grandchildren; nine step-great grandchildren; numerous cousins and a host of friends.

Audrie was preceded in death by his parents, LaVance and Edith Steeples; Hank Kuntz Audrie’s step-father; and a daughter, Crystal Marlene Smith.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, at the Memphis Funeral Home in Memphis, Missouri.

Visitation will be after 10:00 a.m. Friday till service time at the funeral home.

Burial will be in the Granger Cemetery in Granger, Missouri.

Pastor Leon Buford will officiate and music will be provided by Joe Fulk. Casket Bearers will be Bobby Cochenour, Curtis Hines, Aaron Campbell, John Campbell, Darick Cline and Charles Durbin.

An expression of sympathy in memory of Audrie Steeples may be left to the Granger United Methodist Church. A memorial may be left at or mailed to the Memphis Funeral Home 378 S. Market Street, Memphis, Missouri 63555.