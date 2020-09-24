Ashcroft Urges Missourians to Get Registered, Verify Registration on National Voter Registration Day

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Jefferson City, Mo. — Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is urging Missourians to register to vote or verify their registration today on National Voter Registration Day.

“With the November 3 general election approaching, we are urging all eligible Missourians to register to vote,” Ashcroft said. “If you’re already registered, make sure to verify your voting information. It’s essential that every Missourian has the opportunity to make their voice heard on Election Day.”

Missourians can visit www.GoVoteMissouri.com to register, check their registration status or get more information about registering to vote. In order to register, you must be a U.S. citizen, a Missouri resident and 18 years old by the day of the election. The deadline to register for the Nov. 3 election is Oct. 7.

Ashcroft is traveling around the state Sept. 21-24 to meet with local officials, media and voters to promote the safety of in-person voting and the 2020 absentee and mail-in voting options.

In addition to National Voter Registration Day, today also marks the beginning of the absentee voting period. Eligible Missourians can vote absentee in-person at their local election authority today through Nov. 2 at 5 p.m. Absentee and mail-in ballot requests must be received by local election authorities no later than Oct. 21