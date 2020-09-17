| logout
Scotland County Nutrition Center Menu
Thursday September 17:
Meatloaf, Mac & Cheese, Fruit Juice, Coleslaw, Peas, Slice Bread, Cookie
Friday September 18:
Fish Fillet, Potato Salad, Baked Beans, Cornbread, Strawberry Shortcake & Topping
Monday September 21
Chicken Strips, Scalloped Cabbage, Buttered Carrots, Bread, Fruit Crisp
Tuesday September 22
Tenderloin on Bun.Onions, Pasta Veggie Salad, Greenbeans, Watermelon and Cantalopue
Wednesday September 23
Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Spinach, Hot Roll, Mixed Fruit
Thursday September 24
Taco Salad, Lettuce, Beans, Chips, Tomatoes, Peas, Applesauce, Cookie
Friday September 25
BBQ or Plain Riblett, Hash Brown Casserole, Carrot and Pineapple Jello Salad, Bread, Pudding and Fruit