Memphis FFA Trap Teams Compete at Schuyler & Scotland County Tournaments

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

The Memphis FFA Chapter Trap Teams participated in two trap shooting tournaments on September 5th. The four teams from Memphis-A, B, C and Girls teams were first on the line at Bosco’s Gun Club near Lancaster, MO, Saturday morning for the Schuyler County FFA annual tournament. Schuyler County hosted 22 schools, which consisted of 55 boys teams and 3 girls teams. The Memphis Boys A Team earned the third place position in the Boys Division and the Memphis Girls Team earned the second place trophy in the Girls Division.

When the teams moved on to Memphis later that morning at the Show-Me Lake Gun Range, the Girls Team took second place (Team score 181/250) to the first place Elsberry Girls Team (Team score 192/250) in the Girls Division. The Memphis Boys B Team earned the second place Boys Division trophy (Team score 225/250) and the Memphis Boys A Team took the third place trophy (Team score 221/250). Elsberry Boys A Team earned first place at the Memphis Tournament (Team score 239/250). Memphis hosted 14 schools which consisted of 38 boys teams and 3 girls teams.

Team Co-Captain, Kilee Bradley-Robinson (Senior) said, “Based on today’s scores, all of our Memphis teams have potential for a great season.”

Individually, Memphis Girls Team shooter, Elsie Kigar (Sophomore), took home the High Shooter trophy for the Memphis Tournament in the Girls Division with a score of 47/50. In the Boys Division from the Memphis tournament, Cain Sadler from Elsberry took home the High Shooter trophy with a score of 49/50.

The Memphis FFA Team invites the public out to watch them shoot as they host the annual fundraiser Shoot-a-Thon on Sunday, September 20th at Little Fox River Sporting Clays (25577 CR 762, Memphis) beginning at 11 am and running all afternoon, with a food stand as part of the fundraiser. Please bring a lawn chair. Shooters of all ages and skill levels are invited to shoot trap, wobble trap, 5 stand and sporting clays. Call Waltedda Blessing, Memphis FFA Chapter Advisor, for more information or to sponsor one of the FFA trap shooters at the Scotland County School District at 660-465-8531 or email at [email protected] Anyone is welcome to attend and shoot at the fundraiser on September 20th and spectators are always invited to any of the Memphis FFA trap shooting teams’ shooting competitions.