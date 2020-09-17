County Commission Minutes

Please enter your login information to view this article.

Thursday, August 27, 2020

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from August 26, 2020 were presented. Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the regular and executive session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

Bob Ewigman of the Missouri Department of Conservation called to discuss the CART rock program with the Commission. The Commission did not recommend changes to the current program.

Martin Meyer, architect for PSBA, met with the Commission to present final paperwork on the road and bridge facility improvements. After Meyer and the Commission inspected the work completed, the Commission stipulated repairs to be made before final payment would be issued. Meyer agreed to work with the contractor to finish the necessary repairs, and will notify the Commission once the work is finished.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.

Wednesday, September 2, 2020

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner: Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and Deputy County Clerk, Nancy McClamroch.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the minutes from August 12, 2020. Commissioner Wiggins seconded the motion. Motion carried 3-0.

The commissioners participated in a conference call with Hannah Larrick of Senator Roy Blunt’s office, and Mayor Aaron Dale, City of Memphis, in regard to the FCC and the tower project on Lindell Blvd.

Derek Weber with NE Regional Planning was in to talk with the commissioners about the Energy Enhancement Zone (EEZ).

Seeing no further business, Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, September 3, 2020.

Thursday, September 3, 2020

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner: Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and Deputy County Clerk, Nancy McClamroch.

Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the minutes from September 2, 2020. Commissioner Wiggins seconded the motion. Motion carried 3-0.

The commissioners signed off on Phase 2 of the CARES Act for the Scotland County Ambulance, Scotland County Library, Scotland County Hospital and the Scotland County Health Department.

A phone call was received from Travis Elliott, Attorney, with questions on Phase 3 of the CARES Act.

Seeing no further business, Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:15 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

Wednesday, September 9, 2020

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner: Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt- Absent Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and Deputy County Clerk, Nancy McClamroch.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 2-0.

Commissioner Ebeling moved to approve the minutes from September 3, 2020. Commissioner Wiggins seconded the motion. Motion carried 2-0.

Richard and Elaine Briggs were in to talk to the Commissioners about Roads # 512, 609 and 655 Spur.

Commissioners approved a Purchase Order for Anita Watkins, Circuit Clerk for postage paid envelopes.

Kathy Kiddoo, Scotland County Treasurer, presented the monthly settlement to the Commissioners.

Commissioner Ebeling made a motion to enter Executive Session at 10:16 A.M., seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 2-0.

Commissioner Ebeling made a motion to exit at 10:21 A.M., seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 2-0.

The Commissioners have approved to extend the deadline for submission for Phase 3 of the CARES Act to September 29, 2020.

Ryan Clark, Road and Bridge Supervisor was in to go over current projects with the Commissioners.

Seeing no further business, Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:08 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, September 10, 2020.