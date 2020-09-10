Tossing Life Your Way

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By Terry Rush

WHAT TO DO WHEN SOME PEOPLE BUG YOU

Have you ever noticed that some people, shall we say, get under your skin? No? Are you breathing? Most of the rest of us encounter this often. What shall we do about it? Is it a God-thing?

What we are to do, when anyone tests us, is to bear the fruit of the Holy Spirit. Why do you think He would bother with us in the first place? Because we find ourselves overwhelmed and under-equipped. We need assistance from above.

Truthfully, we can’t pull off the Christian spirit on our own. And…that’s God’s point in providing Himself for our walk. We are to bear the fruit–love, joy, peace, patience, etc.–because we simply cannot pull it off by our own steam. We are too weak in the flesh; yet, are to be strong enough in yielding to the Spirit for His supply.

What are we to do when some people bug us? Grow in faith. Exercise the very Christianity we claim to possess. Increase in patience and gentleness. That’s what takes place when one is both inhabited by the Spirit and confronted with conflict.

In other words, my friend, we never give up! Never! What we can’t do on our own, we find we are actually accomplishing because the Holy Spirit is doing His work…in us, with us, and through us.

Think on these things….and be highly encouraged. On our own we tend to fold in frustration. Co-embedded…we in Him and He in us…we live in very high hope!

Have a very good day!