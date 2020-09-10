Rutledge Renegades

Please enter your login information to view this article.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Martin Guinn and Reva Hustead went to Kirksville. They also went to a sale in Memphis.

Dixie and Joanne Bunting Sr., from Colorado were here visiting a few days with Dixie and Waverly Bunting, Jr.

Victor Childers of Indianapolis, Indiana is back to Sandhill. His daughter, Katherine Childers Martin of Jacksonville, Florida and her daughter, Sarah Martin of University City, Missouri came for a visit.

Luke and Lena Mae Horning celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

Attention: Ruby Red Hats of Rutledge will be going to Memphis Pizza Hut on Wednesday, September 16 at 11:00 a.m. Ruby Red Hats will meet at Zimmerman’s at 10:15 a.m. to carpool.

Some of those in this week: Bob Rouse, Neta Phillips, Don Tague, Dale Tague, Dixie and Waverly Bunting, Leon and Ann Shaw, Martin Guinn, Reva Hustead, Bob and Dorothy Hunolt, Mark Mazziotti, and Rodger Holton.